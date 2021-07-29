Weekly jobless claims fall

Video

A mixed bag of news on Thursday, as the economy emerges from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weekly jobless claims fell by 24,000 to 400,000.

That's better than last week, but more than the 380,0000 economists were expecting.

The U.S. Department of Commerce released second quarter figures for gross domestic product Thursday morning.

The economy grew at 6.5% - a solid number. But that was considerably less than the 8.4% growth which was predicted.

Areas of the economy remain underwater as the labor market in particular has struggled to get back to normal.