Youngest person ever to fly to space with Jeff Bezos
The youngest person ever to fly to space will join Jeff Bezos on July 20.
18-year-old Oliver Daemen is set to take off with Bezos on the new Shepard rocket.
Fellow passenger -- 82-year-old Wally Funk -- will become the oldest.
Daemen wasn't originally set to be on the trip.
Blue Origin says the mystery bidder who paid $28 million for the seat had some scheduling conflicts.
So, they bumped up Daemen who participated in the auction and secured a seat on the second flight.
Blue Origin did not disclose how much he paid. The original winner will fly on a future mission.
Daemen graduated from high school in 2020, and took a gap year to get his private pilot's license.
He is set to attend the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands in September to study physics and innovation management.
