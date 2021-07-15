Youngest person ever to fly to space with Jeff Bezos

Video

The youngest person ever to fly to space will join Jeff Bezos on July 20.

18-year-old Oliver Daemen is set to take off with Bezos on the new Shepard rocket.

Fellow passenger -- 82-year-old Wally Funk -- will become the oldest.

Daemen wasn't originally set to be on the trip.

Blue Origin says the mystery bidder who paid $28 million for the seat had some scheduling conflicts.

So, they bumped up Daemen who participated in the auction and secured a seat on the second flight.

Blue Origin did not disclose how much he paid. The original winner will fly on a future mission.

Daemen graduated from high school in 2020, and took a gap year to get his private pilot's license.

He is set to attend the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands in September to study physics and innovation management.