McDonald’s giving away free fries for life

Video

(CNN) -- If you love McDonald's fries, we mean really love them, here's a contest you don't want to miss.

The golden arches is holding a contest where it will giveaway free fries for life to one lucky winner.

It's to celebrate the restaurant's new loyalty program, which officially launches Thursday.

McDonald's values the prize at just short of $20,000, so it probably isn't enough to fill a bath tub full of fries everyday.

66 others will win one million MyMcDonald rewards points.

If shooting for the stars isn't your style, the chain is giving free medium fries to any rewards club member who wants them on Tuesday, July 13.