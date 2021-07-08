Skip to Content
Video
By ,
Published 7:31 PM

McDonald’s giving away free fries for life

(CNN) -- If you love McDonald's fries, we mean really love them, here's a contest you don't want to miss.

The golden arches is holding a contest where it will giveaway free fries for life to one lucky winner.

It's to celebrate the restaurant's new loyalty program, which officially launches Thursday.

McDonald's values the prize at just short of $20,000, so it probably isn't enough to fill a bath tub full of fries everyday.

66 others will win one million MyMcDonald rewards points.

If shooting for the stars isn't your style, the chain is giving free medium fries to any rewards club member who wants them on Tuesday, July 13.

CNN - business/consumer
Author Profile Photo

Adonis Albright

Adonis Albright first found his passion in local news as a production assistant in San Diego after getting his Bachelor’s degree at San Diego State University.

You can catch Adonis reporting on KYMA at 5 and 6 p.m., as well as behind the desk on Fox9 at 9 p.m.

If you have a great story idea, you can reach him at adonis.albright@kecytv.com.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content