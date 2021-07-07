More people took to the skies this 4th of July holiday weekend

Video

More people are back to flying the friendly skies as air travel numbers increased over the Fourth of July holiday.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), more than 10.1 million passengers were screened at U.S. airports during 4th of July weekend.

That number is 83% of the travel volume for the same time period during 2019.

TSA officials say some airports have already exceeded their 2019 volume travel numbers.