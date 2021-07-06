The Tokyo Olympics Broadcast Center opens

Video

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - When watching the upcoming Olympic games, advanced technology will offer a new interactive experience.

The International Broadcast Center has just opened in Tokyo.

This is where media from around the world will work to provide broadcast and online feeds of Olympic events. With Japan closed to spectators from around the world, organizers are offering ways for fans to interact with their favorite athlete.

The CEO of Olympic Broadcast says viewers will be able to post reactions to the events, which will be seen by athletes at the competition venues.

The Broadcast Center has also set up testing facilities and is taking other precautions against the coronavirus including a mask requirement.