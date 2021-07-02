Skip to Content
Video
By ,
Published 6:39 AM

Sun safety tips for the 4th of July

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - As we head into the holiday weekend, lots of us likely have outdoor plans.

But before spending time in the sun and water, remember to celebrate safely.

Experts with the American Academy of Pediatrics say one of the most important things to remeber is sun protection.

Choose a sunscreen that says 'broad-spectrum' on the label. That means it screens out both UVA and UVB rays.

Don't think you can get burned on a cloudy day.

Clothes and hats can also protect the skin especially fabrics with a tight weave.

Lastly, wear sunglasses with at least 99% UV protection.

As Seen on TV / Health
Author Profile Photo

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor. She was born in New Jersey but raised in Carmel, Indiana.

You can reach her at dominique.newland@kecytv.com.

NBC News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content