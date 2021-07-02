Sun safety tips for the 4th of July

Video

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - As we head into the holiday weekend, lots of us likely have outdoor plans.

But before spending time in the sun and water, remember to celebrate safely.

Experts with the American Academy of Pediatrics say one of the most important things to remeber is sun protection.

Choose a sunscreen that says 'broad-spectrum' on the label. That means it screens out both UVA and UVB rays.

Don't think you can get burned on a cloudy day.

Clothes and hats can also protect the skin especially fabrics with a tight weave.

Lastly, wear sunglasses with at least 99% UV protection.