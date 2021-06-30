‘Inmates to Entrepreneurs’ founder shares importance of life-changing program

Video

Entrepreneur Brian Hamilton chats with Sunrise Anchor Dominique Newland about the importance of giving second chances on ABC's Free Enterprise

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For people with past criminal histories, finding a job can be a difficult. However, one program with long-term success in pushing past those barriers to help former inmates create a path to a successful future.

Brian Hamilton is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a leading voice on the power of entrepreneurship and ownership to transform lives. He is the founder of Sageworks, the country's first fintech company, which helped millions of small business owners translate complex financial information. Brian is also the founder of Inmates to Entrepreneurs, a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching people with criminal records how to start their own businesses. With nearly three decades of programming and training, it's the longest running program of its kind. And through his programs at the Brian Hamilton Foundation, he helps people overcome obstacles to realize their greatest potential through business ownership.

Hamilton's Inmates to Entrepreneurs program is now featured on ABC’s Free Enterprise.

Hamilton stresses that everyone deserves a second chance. No matter the offense the program works to help people get back on their feet and have a successful future.

For more information on how to get involved, it can be found here.

To watch Free Enterprise, tune in to ABC on Saturday mornings.