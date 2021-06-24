Indiana woman receives probation in first Capitol riot sentencing

Video

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A Trump supporter who spent 10 minutes inside the US Capitol during the January 6 insurrection was sentenced to probation Wednesday, avoiding jail, becoming the first rioter to learn their punishment in the riot investigation.

At a hearing in DC federal court, Judge Royce Lamberth said the insurrection was a "disgrace" and forcefully rebuked the "utter nonsense" coming from some Republican lawmakers and other right-wing figures who are whitewashing what happened.

"I don't know what planet they were on," Lamberth said of the GOP lawmakers, without mentioning any names. Recent releases of videos from the attack "will show the attempt of some congressman to rewrite history that these were tourists walking through the capitol is utter nonsense."

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, from rural Indiana, had pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor for trespassing inside the Capitol as part of the crowd on January 6. She was also assessed a $500 fine.

Lamberth said Morgan-Lloyd avoided jail time because she didn't participate in the violence and condemned those who did. He issued a warning to other defendants that he'll likely sentence them to jail time if they continue defending their behavior at the Capitol.