Cloth mask worn over surgical mask is best double-masking technique

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - When it comes to double-masking, researchers find that wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask in the best and safest option.

Researchers used salt particle aerosols to determine how effective different mask combinations were at keeping those particles out of breathing spaces.

They found that double-masking was most effective, but the order of how in which people were it is the most important.

Researchers say wearing a surgical mask over a cloth mask is helpful, but the overall effect was no different than wearing the surgical mask by itself. Yet, putting a cloth mask over a surgical mask produces the best results.

Experts say wearing a cloth mas on top also helps eliminate any gaps and holds the mask combination closer to the face.