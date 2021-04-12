New cookbook for people who lose sense of taste, smell due to COVID

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - Two chefs are hoping their new cookbook will help those who have lost their taste and smell due to the coronavirus.

The book is called Taste and Flavor.

The British cooks, Ryan Riley and Kimberly Duke, say they engineered their recipes to aid those with a missing or distorted sense of smell.

Smell is a big factor when it comes to how things taste.

With their nearly recipes, they aim to stimulate a nerve which triggers sensations when eating.

Some of those foods include mint, wasabi and cinnamon.

In the recipes, they avoid foods like garlic, onions, and even chocolate because those mossing a normal sense of smell, those foods can taste awful.

A free digital copy can be found from Life Kitchen.