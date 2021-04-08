Poet Amanda Gorman Featured On Vogue Cover

Video

(KYMA/KECY) - The young lady who gained international attention for her inaugural poem is back in the spotlight.

Amanda Gorman is featured on the cover for the May issue of Vogue.

Famous photographer Annie Leibovitz captured this photo of the 23-year-old.

Gorman was interviewed about how her life has changed since she read her poem, "The hill we climb", at President Biden's inauguration.

She shared what it's like to be a literary star and how she hopes to be "A stepping-stone for change."

This issue of vogue will be available nationwide on April 20th.