Must-see Video: Dog steals microphone from reporter

Video

Canine antics abruptly end live shot

MOSCOW, Russia (KYMA, KECY) - A canine unintentionally pulls the plug on a reporter's live shot and pushes both of them into the spotlight.

Video of the incident has now gone viral. A reporter begins a live weather report when a dog comes out of nowhere and snatches the microphone right out of her hands. The intrepid journalist takes off after the dog while the anchor can do nothing but watch.

A short time later, the reporter returns, mic in hand, thief by her side, to report the weather's perfect for a walk with your dog.