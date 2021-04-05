Skip to Content
Published 6:27 pm

Must-see Video: Dog steals microphone from reporter

Canine antics abruptly end live shot

MOSCOW, Russia (KYMA, KECY) - A canine unintentionally pulls the plug on a reporter's live shot and pushes both of them into the spotlight.

Video of the incident has now gone viral. A reporter begins a live weather report when a dog comes out of nowhere and snatches the microphone right out of her hands. The intrepid journalist takes off after the dog while the anchor can do nothing but watch.

A short time later, the reporter returns, mic in hand, thief by her side, to report the weather's perfect for a walk with your dog.

Must See Video
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

