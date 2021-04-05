Hundreds of people attend Orange, CA vigil

Video

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Hundreds of people gathered sunday evening to attend a vigil for victims of a mass shooting in Orange, California.

The shooting last week took the lives of four people.

At the vigil, four large photos of the victims lined a chain-link fence blocking entrance into the front of the office building where the shooting unfolded on Wednesday.

Some of the approximately 200 people in attendance stood in front of the photos and hugged and kissed them.

Bouquets of flowers extended out of each side of the photo display, lining the fence down the sidewalk. Candles were later lit in honor of the victims.

As the crowd swelled, so did the items in front of the photos. Flowers, candles, notes and pictures were placed on the fence and some laid on the ground.

Police say the 44-year-old suspect was wielding a glock semi-automatic handgun, handcuffs and pepper spray when he entered the building.