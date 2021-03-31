More migrant teens at temporary shelter infected with Covid-19

Video

(KYMA, KECY, CNN) - Federal officials say at least 82 migrant teen girls at the San Diego Convention Center's temporary shelter have now tested positive for Coronavirus.

The Department of Health and Human Services says none of them have needed to be hospitalized. They have been separated from those who tested negative.

This coming after about 500 girls between the ages of 13 and 17 were brought to the Convention Center last weekend. About 250 more arrived late Monday night.

The shelter is helping alleviate a surge in asylum claims at the Southern border. Those in the San Diego facility are scheduled to remain there until about mid-July.

HHS says about 250 kids are expected to arrive at the shelter every other day until it reaches its capacity of 1,450.