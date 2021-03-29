Gas prices continue to soar

Video

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Gas prices continue to go up, rising five cents per gallon in the past two weeks.

The national average price for regular gas now sits around $2.94 per gallon. That's $0.77 more than what it was in November of last year.

According to the Lundberg Survery, the lastest small increase comes at the tail-end of oil price rises that occurred earlier in March.

While oil prices have already shown signs of slipping back down, you can expect to see high prices at the pump during the months of April and May.