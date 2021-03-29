Skip to Content
today at 7:29 am
Gas prices continue to soar

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Gas prices continue to go up, rising five cents per gallon in the past two weeks.

The national average price for regular gas now sits around $2.94 per gallon. That's $0.77 more than what it was in November of last year.

According to the Lundberg Survery, the lastest small increase comes at the tail-end of oil price rises that occurred earlier in March.

While oil prices have already shown signs of slipping back down, you can expect to see high prices at the pump during the months of April and May.

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He found a knack for reporting/anchoring/editing when he got involved in the Blue Devil Broadcast in his sophomore year of high school. He knew right then that he wanted to be on-camera even though “I was really BAD!”

