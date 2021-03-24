Disney testing-out facial recognition technology

Video

(KYMA, KECY, CNN) - Disney is diving into the world of new technology this week in an effort to have more touchless experience. Just like the face ID scanner on your iPhone devices, Disney is testing a face recognition system.

The park rolled out it's test-system Tuesday at Walt Disney World's 'Magic Kingdom' in Florida.

Disney says it is looking for ways to focus on more touchless experiences in the parks. The technology converts a guest's face and gives a unique number ID, tying it to you admission ticket. The test is optional and will be in place for at least 30 days.

Disney says it will make every effort to secure the confidentiality of guest's information, but it also acknowledges that no security measures are perfect or impenetrable.