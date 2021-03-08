Military Matters: Honoring Capt. William Perkins

Video

EL CENTRO, Calif. — Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer, Naval Air Facility (NAF) EL Centro, flew with the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds Feb. 25, 2021.

Perkins occasionally flies with embarked detachments to garner a poignant perspective on customer needs and to ensure the base remains aligned with evolving training and safety requirements for new weapons systems and tactics as well as verifying the installation continues to meet the high standards NAFEC has set for delivering the finest aviation support to the fleet.

“I was honored to be invited to fly with the Thunderbirds and experience the F-16 Falcon in action”, said Perkins. “Their invitation was about building relationships with the base and community. Team NAFEC and our community works diligently to exceed the expectations of our visiting squadrons unique, and often significantly different training requirements. The positive feedback that we receive from the visiting detachments is a testament to our dedication and the performance of our team.”

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, conducted their 2nd Annual Joint Training with the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, to trade best practices and lessons learned in preparation for the 2021 show season Feb. 24- March 3, 2021.