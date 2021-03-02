Phoenix mayor changes street names deemed offensive

Video

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Phoenix has two new street names to replace old ones that were deemed offensive.

Robert E. Lee Street is now Desert Cactus Drive and Squaw Peak Drive is now Piestewa Peak.

"Squaw" is a slur that's offensive to Native Americans and women. Lori Piestewa, was a Hopi role model and mother.

Mayor Kate Callego discussed the unanimous city council vote during a renaming event on Monday.

The new street names mean new addresses for people who live on those roads. The city says it will reimburse residents who incur expenses related to the changes.