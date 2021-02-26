Mexicali Entertainment Venues Given Green Light To Re-Open

Video

MEXICALI, B.C. (T3) - COVID-19 cases in Baja California continue to remain low prompting Mexican health officials to give the green light to re-open this weekend to specific gathering and entertainment venues. These include cemeteries, pool halls, circuses, and carnivals as well as sports venues.

One of those venues is Mexicali's zoo better know as the "Bosque", or "forest" in Spanish. The zoo is now set to welcome guests this weekend while following safety guidelines.

Health officials reassuring that nightclubs and strip clubs will remain closed. Officials felt that it was necessary to keep these places closed for the meantime as cases continue to drop in hopes of getting to the green tier, clearing every restriction in place and giving Mexicali its normalcy back.