GOODYEAR, AZ - A Valley veteran said an employee at a Chick-Fil-A made fun of him, claiming the worker printed an offensive phrase on his receipt pertaining to his weight, reported by AzFamily.

The order name was printed as '2BIGGIE' at a Chick-Fil-A in Goodyear near Dysart Rd. They are 7 characters that hold a lot of weight for the man who received it: Maricopa veteran David Allen, who has been trying to lose some.