London zoo animals experience snow

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - Western lowland gorillas, originally from central Africa, seemed unperturbed by the snowflakes settling on their fur as they rooted around for food.

But Nicky the pygmy hippo, originally from tropical regions in Africa, took a brief look outside before deciding to stay indoors.

For some of the zoo's otter pups, it was their first experience of icy conditions but in the penguin enclosure, there was an echo of home in the southern hemisphere.