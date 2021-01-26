Panda clings to zookeeper’s leg at South Korea zoo

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - A video of a baby giant panda clinging to a zookeeper's leg in South Korea has gone viral, with more than four-million people viewing it on youtube.

The video of six-month-old fu bao also has also received more than seven-thousand comments since the Everland zoo posted the clip last month.

Fu bao, the first Chinese giant panda born in South Korea, made her official public debut on January fourth, according to the zoo.

The baby panda's parents, seven-year-old female ai bao and eight-year-old male le bao, arrived in 2016 from China's Sichuan province, the home of giant pandas, as part of china's "Panda diplomacy."