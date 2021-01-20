Child COVID-19 cases continue to sky rocket

Video

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - A new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association shows more than 2.5 million children have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, over 211, 466 new pediatric cases were reported last week.

That is the highest weekly increase since the pandemic began. There was also an 18% increase in pediatric cases between Dec. 31 and Jan. 14.