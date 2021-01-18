The holiday aims to remind America of MLK’s message

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For decades Mike Shelton has been an educator and an advocate for civil rights. Shelton held the title of president for the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

He continues to help better the lives of those around him, by means of his seat on the city council in Yuma. Shelton tells us that in order to calm the nation, we need to remember Dr. King's message.

Shelton says that Dr. King Jr. was relentless in his pursuit to bring everyone together peacefully. Adding that even after being threatened and even assaulted Dr. King Jr. believed in peace.

On the third Monday of January we pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s memory by celebrating his birthday (January 15, 1929). But, Shelton says more needs to be done, we have to practice Dr. King's doctrine.

"We need his message, his attitude, his framework, right now. Everyone, no matter their politcal orientation, no matter what part of the country , their from. We need to be listening to him and the messages he had to give. Peace and love are the ways." said Mike Shelton.