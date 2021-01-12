Youth e-cigarette rates seeing an incline

Video

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - There's new evidence that e-cigarette are a gateway to regular smoking among teens young adults.

Researchers from the University of California San Diego tracked the tobacco use of over 15,000 12 to 24 year-olds over a 4 year period.

They found those who began vaping before the age of 18 were three times more likely to become daily cigarette smokers.

The risk was even higher among youth who tried multiple tobacco products.

Experts say the recent increase in E-cigarette use will likely reverse the decline in youth cigarette smoking.