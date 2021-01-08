A local gym offers fitness boot camp

Video

NA KOA Gym gives people chance to change mind, body and soul

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Since 2014, NA KOA Gym has been hosting their cross fit boot camp. The 6-week program is a mixture of in-person training, at home exercises, peer support and an online forum.

Owner and head coach Kermit Okamura says that during the pandemic many looking to stay fit had turned to online programs. Okamura says that any workout is better than nothing, but, that those programs lack one thing, human interaction.

"That hard part is, okay how do you stay and remain accountable. You know, if I had a battle buddy that says, hey man are you going to boot camp tonight and I say I'm not really feeling it, they can say no you can do it, let's go. And a lot of times you'll be like yeah, you know what I'm going to go." said Kermit Okamura.

On Saturday, January 9, 2021, NA KOA Gym (4392 E. 31st Place) will hold its Fitness Boot Camp registration from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. cost for the course is $49.