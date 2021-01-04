Top fitness trends for 2021

Video

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - Getting in shape is often a top resolution for many people. But a new survey is revealing how the pandemic will continue to alter the way people will exercise in the new year.

Researchers with the American College of Sports Medicine surveyed over 4,000 health and fitness experts. It might come as no surprise, but online training came out on top.

It ranked number #26 in 2020. Wearable technology, which was ranked #1, last year now comes in as the second most likely trend for 2021.

Body weight training, outdoor activities, and high-intensity interval training also round out the top five likely trends for the new year.