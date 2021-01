Video

(KYMA, KECY) - The FDA is meeting this week to consider giving half-doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to people ages 18 to 55.

The head of Operation Warp Speed says clinical data shows the vaccine can be just as effective at half-doses in that age group. U.S. Vaccine Chief, Moncef Slaoui says the move could make the Coronavirus vaccine available to twice as many people under age 55.