More guns purchased because of pandemic-related stress

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - New research from Rutgers University revels pandemic-related stress is causing people to buy guns.

The study tracked the firearm purchasing intensions of 3,500 Americans during June and July of this year.

Those who planned to buy a gun soon were more likely to feel uncertain and have severe COVID-19 fears than those not planning to buy a gun.

They were also more likely to have already purchased firearms since the pandemic began.