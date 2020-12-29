Skip to Content
Video
By ,
Published 9:04 am

More guns purchased because of pandemic-related stress

firearm-409252_1920

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - New research from Rutgers University revels pandemic-related stress is causing people to buy guns.

The study tracked the firearm purchasing intensions of 3,500 Americans during June and July of this year.

Those who planned to buy a gun soon were more likely to feel uncertain and have severe COVID-19 fears than those not planning to buy a gun.

They were also more likely to have already purchased firearms since the pandemic began.

As Seen on TV / Consumer / News

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor. She was born in New Jersey but raised in Carmel, Indiana.

NBC News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content