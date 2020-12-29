COVID continues to have devastating impact on children

Video

(KYMA, KECY/NBC News) - It seems there is constantly new and sometimes conflicting information on how COVID-19 affects children.

Researchers from the University of Florida have summarized the latest data.

Children can get the coronavirus, from family members, friends, teachers or anyone. As children get older, their risk of more severe illness increases. Although, newborns and children with underlying health conditions are also at high risk.

The risk of death in children is far lower than adults. However, some children have died from the virus. About 1,200 infected children have developed multi-system inflammatory syndrome, which requires hospitalization and special treatments.