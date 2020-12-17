Pet Talk: Meet Tony!

Video

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - The weather outside is frightful, but spending some time with a pet inside can be much more delightful. That's why this week’s pet of the week will be the perfect one.

Tony is a 63-month-old American Pitbull terrier, these breeds of dogs often get misunderstood but Tony is such a loveable good boy with a face that will melt your heart.

American Pitbull Terriers are confident, smart, good-natured, if you give one a chance, well you’ll see he’s worth it.

Tony would be perfect in a home where he is the only dog and preferably in a home with high school aged children and older.

He is also housebroken and very treat motivated.

If you want to bring Tony home you can visit the Humane Society of Yuma or you can log on to their website www.hsoyuma.com.