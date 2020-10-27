Skip to Content
Video
By ,
today at 12:49 pm
Published 12:22 pm

Ultrasound on COVID-19 patients shows heart damage, study shows

medical-1166206_1920

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Researchers have found that ultrasounds give a better indication of which COVID-19 patients have a higher risk of dying.

Doctors at hospitals across the Mount Sinai system in New York looked at echocardiograms, or ultrasound scans of the heart, for 305 COVID-19 patients and 190 of those had structural heart damage.

The scans gave doctors an indication of which patients had the highest risk for death.

Researchers found it gave a fuller picture than the routinely run blood tests to look for heart damage.

They say ultrasounds could help doctors start treatment early and help patients recover better.

As Seen on TV / Coronavirus / Health

CNN

Dominique Newland

Dominique joined KYMA in June 2019 as a Sunrise anchor. She was born in New Jersey but raised in Carmel, Indiana.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content