Pet Talk: Meet Katara

YUMA, Ariz. (KYM/KECY) - Calling all fans of Avatar The Last Airbender or just fans of really chill dogs. If that’s you you’re gonna want to bring home this week’s pet.

Meet Katara! She’s a grey-brown 9-year-old Labrador Retriever mix.

While Katara doesn’t air bend or possess any sort of tele-kinetic powers as the character she is named after, she has the power to bring love into your home.

Now our girl Katara is more of a golden girl, but she can still strut her stuff on a chill evening walk or light jog with a leash.

Katara would be perfect for someone that is a first-time pet owner as she is housebroken. She would also be great in a home with cats, yeah you read that right, cats.

If you are interested in adopting Katara or to see other pets that are available for adoption, visit the Humane Society of Yuma or log on to www.hsoyuma.com.