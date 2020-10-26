Jay Z launches his own Cannabis brand, Monogram

Video

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - You could say that Jay-Z is on fire.

To be blunt, there's not much that the Grammy Award-winning billionaire rapper and entrepreneur doesn't have his hand in. From streaming service founder to music executive to memoir writer, the 50-year-old is adding yet another title to his repertoire.

He launched a cannabis line called Monogram Friday. It's a partnership with California cannabis company Caliva. The website teases glossy shots of marijuana, but gives no information on what it will offer or a release date. Would-be customers can check the site to be "first in line for the drop."

A playlist entitled "Monogram: Sounds From the Grow Room" was also released this week on Jay-Z's streaming service platform, Tidal. It's got Bob Marley, "Monogram marks a new chapter in cannabis defined by dignity, care and consistency," the site reads. "It is a collective effort to bring you the best, and a humble pursuit to discover what the best truly means."