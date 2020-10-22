Charlie Brown holiday specials will not air on TV for the first time in decades

Video

"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" first aired on CBS in 1966 and eventually moved to ABC. But this year it will air on Apple TV+.

The TV special, which has aired during Halloween every year for more than five decades is now available for Apple (AAPL) TV+ subscribers, and it will be streamed on the platform for free for both subscribers and non-subscribers on October 30th, October 31st and November 1st.

The TV special's addition to Apple TV+ is part of a bigger deal that made Apple TV+ the home for all things "Peanuts." This includes new original series and specials: a second season of "Snoopy in Space" and the Peanuts gang celebrating Mother's Day, Earth Day, New Year's Eve and going back to school, according to Apple.



"The Snoopy Show" — a brand-new "Peanuts" 70th anniversary documentary film — "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10" will also be available on the streaming service.