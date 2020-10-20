Skip to Content
Nominate your boss to win free Diet Coke for a year

(KYMA, KECY) - The Coca-Cola Company is looking to reward those bosses who have gone above and beyond this year during these difficult times to help out their employees.

Three lucky bosses will randomly be selected to receive a year's supply of Diet Coke — 365 12-ounce cans — and a Diet Coke mini fridge. 

Nominators must include the nominee's name, nominee's email address and an explanation in 500 characters or less as to why they should be a winner.

