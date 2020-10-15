A local business offers a unique getaway

Video

Dosis VR recommends a virtual vacation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dosis VR Games is the brain child of siblings Adriana and Fer Medrano.

They first got the idea when they visited a mall in Mexicali which had a VR Arcade inside. They thought the interactive game would be perfect for Yuma and opened one in 2019.

During the COVID-19 Pandemic the siblings decided to move their business from Yuma's Historic District to the city's most heavily trafficked roadway 4th Avenue.

Adriana Medrano, Co-owner of Dosis, says business has been picking up, especially among families looking to have fun, but, avoid large crowds.

"They can play together they're in different stations, but, they're together while they're in the playing./ We have a game that is shooting zombies and they love that because they can communicate, they're in their own station, but, they can talk to each other and it's a mission that they have to complete." says Medrano.

Customers can pick from over 50 different experiences, including soaring through the sky, riding a roller-coaster and even fighting off a hoard of zombie