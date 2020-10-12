Survey shows Americans reached their ‘tripping point’ less than 30 days into lockdown

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - Expedia® reveals the latest phenomenon in pandemic travel behavior – the 'tripping point.'

The tripping point is defined as the intense need for a break from the routine and the moment at which day-to-day responsibilities become too much and result in the desperate need for a change of scenery.

For many adults, it would be an understatement to say the past six months or so have been a balancing act. Juggling new realities of work, school, household chores and errands can become monotonous, especially with little opportunity for a much-needed break. Through a survey of 1,000 adults aged 18-451, Expedia examines how reaching the tripping point impacted travelers during lockdown and continues to shape our future trips.

Expedia found that on average, Americans reached their tripping point just 27 days after the introduction of stay-at-home mandates, though a quarter (24%) reached that point in the first week

The top three ways travelers managed these feelings were through self-care (41%), spending more time outside (28%) and planning a big future trip (20%)

Nearly half (44%) of respondents are planning to travel between October and December.