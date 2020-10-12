Pet Talk: Meet Jazz

Video

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Music is life itself, that’s what famous musician Louis Armstrong said about Jazz. If you’re in need of some 'jazz-ing up' in your life, this week’s pet might be the one to bring the music into your life.

Jazz is a loveable 8-year-old female Shepard who is the perfect partner for someone who just loves chill days.

Jazz loves to hang out on the couch and take naps while binge-watching your favorite TV series. Jazz will also work best in a home with other dogs who are laidback just like her.

Jazz is also housebroken and is perfect for going on light walks on a leash, so if you are looking to become a dog owner for the first time she is perfect for you. Since she is housebroken she’d also make the perfect pet for someone that works late or is gone from home for long periods of time during the day.

Jazz has been looking for a home for quite a while and if you do want to bring her home, you can get a nice discount on her adoption fees at the Humane Society of Yuma.

For more information on how you can adopt Jazz, you can visit www.hsoyuma.com.