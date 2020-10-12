Eminem superfan reveals record-breaking 16 tattoos of rapper’s face

Video

A nail technician in Scotland has claimed the Guinness World Record for the most tattoos of one artist as she got inked with her 15th and 16th portaits of Eminem, breaking the previous record of 15, reported by Complex.

The BBC reports that Nikki Patterson of Aberdeen has 52 tattoos total, and among those 16 are of Eminem's face, body, or likeness. Metro notes she has gotten the portraits "in the past three years but has 28 in total inspired by him." They range from "song lyrics and references…to a portrait of Eminem with fellow D12 rapper Proof on her chest, to album covers, and even pictures of M&Ms."