Study Suggests Adequate Sleep May Prevent or Fight COVID-19

(KYMA, KECY) - In addition to wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing, some scientists believe getting a good night's rest could also help you avoid or even fight off the coronavirus.

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco and Carnegie Mellon University published a study that demonstrates how getting enough sleep may help someone protect themselves from COVID-19. The study notes how sleep can help the immune system fight off the common cold, and suggests sleep could do the same against the coronavirus.

Considering how the year 2020 has been, how's your sleep these days?