Published 10:20 am

Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis inspired almost a quarter more Americans to wear a mask, a new poll finds

(CNN)One in every five Americans recently polled say they're more likely to wear a mask now that President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19.

About 21% of respondents in a new poll by Axios-Ipsos said they are now more likely to wear a face covering and maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from others.

For the rest, however, the news hasn't changed their behaviors and views. These latest poll findings come from a survey of 405 adults in the United States, conducted between Friday and Monday in the wake of President Trump's diagnosis.

