Harvey Weinstein Faces Six Additional Sexual Assault Charges

(NBC) — Harvey Weinstein is facing new charges out of California Friday.

The disgraced movie mogul was charged with the rape of two more women in Los Angeles County, prosecutors said.

Weinstein was charged with three counts of rape and three counts of forcible oral copulation involving the two women.

The 68 year old is serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York on convictions for rape and sexual assault against two other women.

Weinstein maintains that every one of his sexual encounters throughout his entire life have been consensual.

The new charges mean Weinstein is now charged with 11 felony counts in Los Angeles County, involving a total of five women.