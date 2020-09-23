Making A Difference: Locals show gratitude to law enforcement

Video

Desert Cruisers Car Club joins groups from across the country for the National Cop Cruise

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local car club will put the pedal to the metal to thank local law enforcement.

Next weekend, members of the Yuma Chapter of the Desert Cruisers will join sister clubs from across the country for the National Cop Cruise.

"It is very important at this time. especially when there's so much going on. We need to show them that we support them, that we believe in them, we are there for them. They're helping us, they're taking care of us. So we need to be there to support them." said Desert Cruisers member Alicia Medina.

The cruise will start at the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) Foothills substation and head west towards the city limits. The caravan will stop at various law enforcement agencies on the way to thank officers and deputies for their service.

National Cop Cruise Organized by the Yuma Chapter of the Desert Cruisers car club Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 - 10am YCSO Foothills Substation 13190 E. South Frontage Road, Yuma

If you want to join the fun, the Desert Cruisers ask you to be at the substation before ten in the morning.