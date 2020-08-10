NBC wants your crazy, true story for new upcoming show

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - Do you have a hilarious story that has become infamous with your family and friends? You could be on NBC’s new show “True Story”!

NBC is looking for people to tell their funny and hard to believe stories. From tales about disastrous holidays, cases of mistaken identity, disasters on the job, to lies gone too far and crazy feats done for love, or anything in between.

Each story will be told to a celebrity host and then reenacted, filmed and turned into TV sitcom episodes.

If you have a funny story or know someone who does, check out the application link HERE.

If it is true and gives a bit of a laugh, NBC wants to hear from you!