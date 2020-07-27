Bugatti is selling a $35K electric car for kids

Video

Bugatti and the London-based Little Car Company have teamed up to make 500 miniature electric Bugattis for kids -- and now a few of them have just become available to buy.

Originally, all 500 of the mini electric cars that the companies planned to make were sold after the car was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, some customers changed their minds, making a few available for new customers, Bugatti announced Friday.

This new all-electric miniature car is called the Bugatti Baby II and starts at about $35,000.It's a modern interpretation of the original Bugatti Baby from nearly a century ago.In 1926, Ettore Bugatti wanted to make a car for his youngest son so he helped create a drivable half-sized replica of the famous Bugatti Type 35 racing car.

Originally, there was only supposed to be one, but Bugatti's customers were so delighted by the little car that the company made about 500 more.