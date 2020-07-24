Everyday Heroes: Local man organizes parade to thank healthcare workers

Video

Somerton man shifts gratitude into high gear

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jovany Torres was so grateful for the care his relatives received in Yuma Regional Medical Center's (YRMC) COVID unit, he decided to do something about it.

But a mere show of thanks wasn't enough for this Somerton native, he wanted to lift the entire hospital's spirits.

Being a car guy, Torres got an idea, and it really got his engine revving. He decided to put the pedal to the metal and organize a parade. It only took a few phone calls and a couple of social media posts and the plot was hatched.

On Friday afternoon, Torres and his crew of dedicated drivers met up at the Ray Kroc Sports Complex and made their way up Avenue A to the hospital. Some honked their horns. Others cheered. Still others blared their music so loud, it would reach the patients on the highest floors.

It was the perfect socially-distanced celebration of those putting their lives at risk so others can survive coronavirus.