‘Parent Trap’ cast to reunite for 22nd Anniversary

(CNN)- Finally, some good news for 2020.For the first time since "The Parent Trap" was released in 1998, the cast and crew of the iconic film are reuniting to share all there is to know about the movie, from their favorite lines to the most memorable moments on set.

The reunion, which is moderated by Katie Couric and set to be released on her Instagram page Monday morning, will virtually bring together Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Elaine Hendrix, director Nancy Meyers and more in honor of the film's 22nd anniversary.

And it's for a good cause too. It will help raise money for chef José Andrés' non-profit organization World Central Kitchen, according to an Instagram post by Hendrix, who played Meredith.