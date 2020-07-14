Apple will send coronavirus test kits to its employees’ homes

Video

(CNN) - Apple employees working remotely can now get tested for the coronavirus without leaving the house.

The tech giant will ship Covid-19 test kits to its workers' homes, the company confirmed to CNN Business on Monday.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

Apple has been cautious about reopening its offices and retail outlets as coronavirus cases continue to spike in several states. The company reopened more than 100 US stores in early March, but re-closed most of those last month. It is also offering only curbside pickup at several stores and requiring temperature checks for employees and customers at stores that are allowing people inside.