Walmart to launch all-new subscription service

(CNN) - Walmart is reportedly close to launching its own membership program that closely resembles Amazon Prime.

The retailer plans to unveil Walmart+ in July, a $98 per year service that includes same-day delivery, fuel discounts and other perks, according to Recode. Introduction of the service was pushed back from the spring because of the pandemic and it's unclear if it will initially launch nationally.

Walmart (WMT) declined to comment.If Walmart+ enjoys just a fraction of success of Amazon Prime, Walmart should be pleased. Amazon recently said it has 150 million subscribers paying $119 annually. Prime includes expedited shipping, streaming entertainment, same-day grocery delivery and early access to deals.